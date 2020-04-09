Joe Burrow, Chase Young to participate in NFL draft

The NFL draft is just two weeks away, which means it's time to learn who will be involved in it.

This year, things will be different because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The league will hold a fully virtual draft, with all participants doing so remotely, including the eligible players to be selected by one of the league's 32 teams.

Fifty-eight prospects are set to be involved in the virtual production, and now we know five of them: LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor.

The full list of prospects to participate virtually will be revealed on Thursday's Path to the Draft at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network. The 2020 NFL Draft will take place April 23-25.