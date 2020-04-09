South Carolina WR Bryan Edwards out of walking boot

Bryan Edwards' NFL chances recently received a boost.

The South Carolina wide receiver, who fractured his fifth metatarsal before the NFL Scouting Combine, has moved on from wearing a protective boot and is moving around well, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Teams were sent updated images and scans of Edwards' foot very recently, Rapoport added. With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting how prospective teams can examine players dealing with injuries, this is a positive step for Edwards.

Edwards, South Carolina's all-time receiving leader in both yards and receptions, is considered a Day 2 prospect who carries a healthy amount of upside thanks to his combination of height, weight and speed. The 6-foot-3 highlight-making target caught 22 touchdowns over four seasons, including 6 in 2019, and demonstrated a knack for consistent production during his time in Columbia.