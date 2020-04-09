Ravens GM sees late-round gems in '20 WR draft crop

The Baltimore Ravens continue to search for options to upgrade the wide receiver corps, but don't expect a giant leap to snag one of the big-name first-rounders.

The 2020 NFL Draft receiving group is expected to be extraordinary, with as many as six or seven wideouts potentially going in the first round. It's the depth of the group that could make it historic.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta told reporters Thursday morning that he sees starters coming off the board well into Day 3 of the draft.

"We think this year that there's a really good chance to get a guy that can probably be a starter for you in the fifth round of the draft," he said, via Ryan Mink of the team's official website.

The belief in the depth of the WR crew could potentially lead some teams to pass in the first round, feeling they can get value in the later rounds on a player who can start.

While Baltimore has a need at receiver, DeCosta's comment suggests he won't be trading up to grab one of the big three -- CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III. Asked specifically about Lamb, DeCosta noted the Oklahoma product will be "long gone" by the time the Ravens pick at No. 28. After using last year's first-round pick on receiver Marquise Brown, the Ravens seems destined to spend early selections to fill holes on defense or the interior offensive line.

It's a good year for NFL teams in need of receiver help -- which is one big reason the free-agent wideout market was stagnant. Unearthing starting-caliber players on Day 3 is what separates great GMs from the rotating middling crew of hobby horses. We shouldn't be surprised to hear several fourth- and fifth-round receivers celebrated as potential starters this offseason. The draft is just that good at the position.