Bills GM: Devin Singletary can be workhorse if needed

The Buffalo Bills never fully embraced Devin Singletary as a full-time workhorse last season, especially after an early-season injury. Instead, Frank Gore was always there to shoulder some of the load.

With the venerable veteran gone, the backfield as currently composed is Singletary's for the taking.

As a rookie, the Florida Atlantic product displayed speed to the edge and ability to pound for tough yards when given a chance. Singletary galloped for 775 yards on 151 carries with two scores. The rookie's 5.1 yards per carry average was tied for highest among all running backs with at least 140 totes -- tied with NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane told Pro Football Talk on Wednesday that he believes Singletary can be the workhorse in 2020 or a committee member.

"I think Devin can do either or. He's an unselfish player," Beane said. "If we want him to be the workload guy, I think he could definitely do it. I think Year Two is going to be better for him."

The talent is certainly there for Singletary to be the workhorse. Still, the young back has several areas to improve, including negating fumbles (four in just 180 touches) and knowing when to hit a single instead of searching for the home run. Improved production in the passing game -- both as a receiver and blocker -- is also key if Singletary is to be a three-down back in Buffalo.

With the Bills currently sporting T.J. Yeldon and Taiwan Jones as backup options, Singletary has a firm grip on every-down duties. The Bills, who don't have a first-round pick, seem likely to add a running back to the group during the NFL draft. How early that potential selection comes will tell the truth about how Beane really feels about Singletary's ability to be the workhorse.