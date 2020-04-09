DeSean Jackson's 'miracle' TD return leads tonight's re-air

There's a moment just before Matt Dodge's fateful punt in which DeSean Jackson raises his arms and folds in his fingers as if to say, Give it to me. Dodge did, and Jackson, after muffing the catch and running five yards in the wrong direction, executed one of the greatest plays in NFL history.

Jackson's 65-yard walk-off punt return touchdown was so breathtaking it might have made you forget the Philadelphia Eagles had just rallied from a 21-point deficit in the final eight minutes of the fourth quarter to tie the New York Giants.

Catch a full replay of this Eagles-Giants thriller from December 2010, aptly dubbed the "Miracle at the New Meadowlands," on Fox Sports 1 on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

Here's a quick refresher: Dodge had apparently been ordered to boot the ball out of bounds but opted to line the ball right at Jackson with only 14 seconds remaining. Despite how irate this made Tom Coughlin, there really was no predicting what happened next. While the league has seen its fair share of successful Hail Mary attempts, a last-second score of this variety is nearly unprecedented. As Joe Buck noted on the broadcast, the Philly wideout was 14th in the league with an 8.7-yard PR average heading into the Week 15 matchup. But that's why they play 60 minutes.

Tune in to also see Michael Vick throw three touchdowns and run for 130 yards and another touchdown, and Eli Manning toss four TDs. The two teams would both finish the season 10-6, with this game giving the Eagles the head-to-head tiebreaker and division crown and ultimately leaving the Giants out of the playoffs.