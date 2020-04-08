NFL to host "Draft-A-Thon" to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts

The NFL announced that the 2020 NFL Draft will serve as a three-day virtual fundraiser benefiting six charities -- selected by the NFL Foundation -- that are battling the spread of COVID-19 and delivering relief to millions in need.

The "Draft-A-Thon" will be featured across the live Draft coverage on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network April 23-25 and pay tribute to healthcare workers and first responders in a variety of ways -- including raising funds for the work being done to combat the impact of COVID-19. Funds will help support six national nonprofits and their respective COVID-19 relief efforts including:

» American Red Cross and its work to maintain a sufficient supply of blood while continuing to deliver its lifesaving mission due to the Coronavirus Outbreak

» CDC Foundation's All of Us: Combat Coronavirus Campaign to support vulnerable communities and bolster laboratory capacity, clinical research, data and technology infrastructure and local response efforts

» Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund to help member food banks meet the increased need due to school closures, job disruptions, and current health risks

» Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund to ensure local communities have what they need to feed the at-risk elderly population

» Salvation Army and its network form a safety net for individuals and families living in poverty or experiencing homelessness by providing food, shelter, hygiene kits, as well as support to first responders

» United Way's COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund to help those in need access food and shelter, childcare for first responders and more while bolstering 211, United Way's go-to information resource in times of crisis

"As we face this global health crisis together, we are filled with gratitude for the extraordinary work of first responders, healthcare workers and many others who are helping those in need," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "The Draft-A-Thon will deliver much-needed funding to many who are suffering as well as those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Conducting this event virtually, and taking all necessary precautions while doing so, underscores the importance of staying home and staying strong during this unprecedented moment in our history."

Fans and other supporters can donate through one central fund throughout the three days, which will add to the more than $43 million already donated by the collective NFL family. More details about the Draft-A-Thon and how to donate will be announced in the coming days.