Redskins OL Brandon Scherff signs franchise tender

Brandon Scherff is putting pen to paper.

The Washington Redskins guard signed his franchise-tag tender worth more than $15 million, the team announced.

ESPN first reported the news.

Scherff, the No. 5 overall pick in 2015, becomes just the fourth of 15 players slapped with the franchise or transition tag this season to sign his tender, joining Patriots guard Joe Thuney (franchise tag), Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake (transition tag) and Titans running back Derrick Henry (franchise tag).

Until a franchise-tagged player signs his tender, he is not considered under contract, cannot be traded, and is not required to report to offseason workouts. Teams can rescind the tender unless it's signed. Once the tender is signed, the player is required to attend all mandatory workouts, including training camp.

Signing his $15-plus million tender makes Scherff the highest-paid guard for a single season next year. Obviously, he'd like the long-term security and guaranteed money that comes with a multi-year deal, but the franchise tag for the guard is a good one-year payday.

Scherff and the Redskins have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal, or the three-time Pro Bowl guard will play the 2020 season on the one-year tender.