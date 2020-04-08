Andrew Hawkins, Joe Thomas donate to help feed Ohio children

Former Cleveland Browns wideout Andrew Hawkins and offensive tackle Joe Thomas are giving back to the state of Ohio.

The pair have announced their joint donation to help feed children in Ohio communities that are being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through the organization Children's Hunger Alliance (CHA). The goal is to help feed children who have lost access to meals by working closely with community partners to help meet the needs of children in Ohio.

For every dollar donated, Hawkins and Thomas will personally match the donation up to $50,000 with a total goal of $100,000 raised by the Browns legends and their robust fanbase.

After playing together on the Browns for three years, Hawkins and Thomas created "The ThomaHawk Show," one of the most popular sports podcasts throughout the state of Ohio. A 10-time Pro Bowl selection with the Browns, Thomas was a fixture for the organization and is the only lineman in NFL history to be selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first 10 seasons. Now, in addition to his work with The ThomaHawk Show, Thomas also serves as an analyst for NFL Network and "Thursday Night Football."

Hawkins, who played collegiately at the University of Toledo before playing six years in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Browns, is a former Browns team captain and currently works in a multi-platform role for NFL digital/social and the NFL Network.

To help feed children in Ohio and support Hawkins and Thomas' fundraising effort, please visit: https://childrenshungeralliance.org/thomahawk/.