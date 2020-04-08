Only top-3 teams have reached out to Chase Young

Chase Young is viewed by most scouts as the top non-quarterback prospect entering the 2020 NFL Draft. NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah ranks Young as the top overall player this season.

Teams are assuming the Ohio State edge rusher won't be on the board long.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that no teams past the Detroit Lions, who hold the No. 3 overall pick, have reached out to Young.

Either teams are lying in wait or realize they have no shot at landing Young.

The prevailing assumption remains that after the Cincinnati Bengals take a quarterback at No. 1 overall (presumably Joe Burrow), the Washington Redskins at No. 2 will snag Young.

While the Redskins have been open to the possibility of taking a quarterback with the second pick, or possibly trading down, coach Ron Rivera's comments Tuesday further fueled the belief that Young could be headed to Washington.

"If you're going to make a trade and you're going to go back, that guy you're going to take at that spot has to be able to make the kind of impact you need to validate missing an opportunity to take a player that's a high-impact guy," Rivera said, via NBC Sports Washington. "In other words, if you're going to pass up Player A and you go back and you're going to take Player D, Player D has to be equal to Player A because if Player A is going to play for you for 10 years and Player D may not, then did you really get value or did you just get a whole bunch of picks? You've got to be able to sit there and say that the next guy that I'm going to take is going to be that high-impact guy, and that's what I'm looking for. That's what I believe we need is we need a guy that's going to come in and really change our football team. To me, there's a few guys on that board that are those kind of players."

Outside of a quarterback, Young represents the closest thing to a Nick Bosa-type impact defender in the draft.

With teams not lining up to talk with Young as we get closer to the draft, it seems most of the NFL world is certain he'll be taken in the top-3 and are spending their virtual meeting hours with more realistic candidates.