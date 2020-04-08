Falcons unveil new uniforms, helmet ahead of 2020

The Atlanta Falcons unveiled a new look on Wednesday morning, including fresh uniforms and a matte helmet.

This is Atlanta's first rebrand in 17 years, and it's a "comprehensive redesign" that blends the Falcons' classic style and the "progression" of modern Atlanta.

"As you know, part of our promise as an organization is to listen and respond. It's at the very core of who we are," Falcons owner Arthur Blank wrote in a statement to fans. "Time and again, we've heard you ask for new uniforms over the years, and in the spirit of our core values, we've listened to you and responded with what I know will be an exciting new era of Falcons football.

"We've stayed true to our roots by keeping our colors and the Falcon bird intact -- making it even more prominent than ever before but delivering a more modern design that reflects our team, our fans and this great city. Black has been a part of our history since 1966 and both our fans and players have asked us to bring it back. The "ATL" moniker is known around the world and we now wear it proudly as our badge of unity, diversity and togetherness. Something our world needs more of, especially in these tough times."

Atlanta's uniform reveal was originally scheduled for April 14. The Falcons' jerseys will still go on sale starting next Tuesday.

