Falcons' unveiling of new uniforms will be April 14

It's been 17 years since the Atlanta Falcons dawned new uniforms and now there's a date set for the unveiling of their new duds.

On Tuesday via the team's twitter feed, the Falcons announced that they would unveil their new uniforms on April 14.

The Falcons, known for their red-and-black look, announced they'd have new uniforms for the new decade back in January. And now April 14 looms as the start date for the new-look Falcons.