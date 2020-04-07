Cowboys offer sneak peek into prospect interviews

What does draft preparation look like in 2020?

The Dallas Cowboys offered a sneak peek at a virtual interview with Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun.

The digital meeting includes owner Jerry Jones on a plush white couch, new coach Mike McCarthy, defensive coordinator Mike Nolan, linebackers coach Scott McCurley, and director of player personnel Will McClay, among other usual suspects who prospects would meet in a normal interview session.

The video shows Baun answering a couple of broad questions -- love of the game, etc. -- not Cowboys-specific insight, but gives a look at how teams are having to conduct virtual meetings with potential draftees due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Earlier in the week, the Cowboys also gave an inside look into the virtual conference with Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.

While the videos are simply a brief look at how the Cowboys are conducting their draft preparation, these are the types of virtual meetings that are taking place across the NFL landscape leading up to the 2020 draft, which kicks off April 23.