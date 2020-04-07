Von Miller wants to lead NFL in sacks, win DPOY in 2020

Fresh off a unanimous selection to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, Denver Broncos pass rusher Von Miller has his sights set on a big 2020 campaign.

Miller said Monday he's aiming at goals he's never accomplished:

"I've got to lead the league in sacks," Miller told the Broncos' official team website. "And I feel like leading the league in sacks and Defensive Player of the Year go hand in hand. ... I've got to put out one of those 22-sack years, 22-plus."

Miller's career-high in sacks came in 2012, during which he snuffed out the QB 18.5 times. The 31-year-old is coming off an eight-sack 2019 campaign.

Despite owning a Super Bowl MVP, three first-team All-Pros and eight Pro Bowl nods and being on the All-Decade Team, Miller views leading the NFL in sacks and securing his first DPOY award as the path that will truly put his name among the greats of the era.

"Every great pass rusher is doing it," Miller said. "I just can't average high sack [numbers] -- I've got to lead the league. ... DeMarcus [Ware] has done it, J.J. [Watt] has done it, Aaron Donald -- all the great pass-rushers have done it, and I have to do it. I'm not going to stop until [I do it]."

Miller added he's excited about the players the Broncos added this offseason.

"I had been telling the guys, like, last season, 'We're going to go and get one or two more dogs. That's all we need, one or two more dogs,'" Miller said. "And that's what (GM John) Elway went and got: He got us one or two more dogs. We've got a really competitive team this year."

The Broncos added to the defense this offseason trading for Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey and A.J. Bouye, to help replace Chris Harris in the secondary. Couple Casey's acquisition with the return of Bradley Chubb from injury, and Miller believes he's in a position to feast this season.

"A guy like me, it's easy to get me excited, but I'm super excited about the team that we've got this year," Miller said. "Jurrell Casey; we're going to get Chubb back; we've got A.J. Bouye; we're going to have Bryce Callahan back (from injury); I am super excited to see (linebacker) A.J. Johnson in his second season starting."

The return of Chubb, who played just four games in 2019, gives the Broncos a dynamic edge-rushing duo. In 2018, with both Miller and Chubb on the field for 16 games, Miller compiled 14.5 sacks, his most since that 2012 season. Miller hopes those numbers skyrocket even higher in 2020, and that earns him the DPOY trophy he so desperately seeks.