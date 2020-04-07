Rams plan committee backfield to replace Todd Gurley

After releasing former workhorse running back Todd Gurley last month, the Los Angeles Rams plan to fill the hole with a committee.

General manager Les Snead said Monday the team wants to use a bevy of complementary backs to replace Gurley's production.

"What we want to be is a team that utilizes more than just one workhorse running the ball, have a different genre of skill sets and a complementary-type running game," Snead said, via the Associated Press. "We have this big-picture vision, Darrell (Henderson) being a part of it, but we do expect other pieces to be a big part of it as well."

Gurley had been the workhorse running back in Sean McVay's three seasons in L.A., earning more than 220 carries each year, but knee issues siphoned off some of his production as the Rams lightened his load last campaign.

After his release from L.A., Gurley agreed to a one-year contract in Atlanta.

The Rams currently have 2019 third-round pick Darrell Henderson, Malcolm Brown and John Kelly in the backfield. Henderson projects as the top back, if he overcomes the struggles of his rookie campaign, but Brown should see his share of touches as a between-the-tackles rusher. L.A. could add to the corps during the upcoming NFL draft, which takes place April 23-25.

McVay said he doesn't expect one back to replicate what Gurley brought to the team on the ground and as a pass-catcher.

"We certainly don't replace the production, the way that he's influenced and affected the game," McVay said. "But what we can continue to do is try to adjust and adapt."

How they adjust to life after Gurley will be one of the Rams' key storylines heading into the 2020 season.