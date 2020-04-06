Falcons, Todd Gurley officially agree to terms on deal

Seventeen days after Todd Gurley reportedly agreed to a contract to join the Atlanta Falcons, the team made it official.

The Falcons announced Monday that Gurley agreed to terms on a contract.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported last month the deal is for one-year, $6 million, per sources informed of the pact.

NFL's restrictions on player physicals during the COVID-19 pandemic was the likely cause of the delayed announcement by Atlanta. The Falcons announcing they've agreed to terms -- not signed -- with the running back suggests Gurley must still complete a physical.

A three-time Pro Bowler and 2017 Offensive Player of the Year, Gurley was released by the Los Angeles Rams last month. His past two seasons have been marred by a lingering knee issue.

In Atlanta, Gurley has the chance to earn workhorse duties in the backfield, if his knee holds up. An offense featuring Gurley, Julio Jones, Matt Ryan and Calvin Ridley has the potential to be explosive in 2020.