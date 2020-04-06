NFL teams planning virtual parties for 2020 draft

The 2020 NFL Draft will go on, and fans of at least two teams will be able to participate in the experience from the comfort and safety of their homes.

The Washington Redskins announced Monday plans to host a virtual draft party. Washington's event will include "a three-hour live stream broadcast featuring celebrity guests, influencers, Redskins coaches and current and former Redskins players such as Dwayne Haskins and Brian Mitchell," per the team's official site. Redskins fans will also be able to interact throughout the show for chances to win prizes.

In early April, the team released a statement announcing that D.C. native and Grammy nominated, multi-platinum selling rapper Wale will host the festivities. Per the release, Wale will join the party on April 26 at 6:00 p.m./ET and will also produce exclusive Redskins content during Draft Week, including producing and directing three Redskins music highlight videos featuring tracks from his latest album, Wow...That's Crazy.

The Miami Dolphins are hosting a virtual draft party in the team's fan group page on Facebook, which members can "gain access to exclusive draft content, including interviews with draft picks, Q&As with current players and live video analysis from Dolphins analysts," by joining, per the team's press release.

"While we remain vigilant of the ongoing situation that continues to impact so many, we hope the Facebook virtual draft party will bring fans together to celebrate our new players and interact with the team from their own homes," said Dolphins VP of marketing Laura Sandall. âWe look forward to welcoming the draft picks to South Florida and introducing them to the community when it is safe to do so."

The Buffalo Bills are also running a sweepstakes to offer fans a chance to win prizes, including an opportunity to participate in the team's draft, that will also assist in donations to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Los Angeles Chargers are also hosting a virtual draft party leading into the television broadcast on April 23. The "Bolts Draft Room" Virtual Draft Experience presented by Bud Light will be broadcast on AM 570 LA Sports' Petros & Money Show and streamed live on Chargers.com, YouTube and Facebook Live from 3:30 pm until 5 p.m. PT.

The multi-platform, live virtual party will feature giveaways, expert analysis, exclusive interviews with current Chargers and Chargers Legends and a sweepstakes that includes several tiers of prizes. Fans wishing to attend the virtual party should register at chargers.com/boltsdraftroom where they will automatically be entered in the sweepstakes.

Both the Bengals and Jaguars joined in on the fun and announced on Thursday plans to host virtual pre-draft parties.

In Cincy, the party will kick off April 23 at 7:30 p.m./ET and stream live on the official team website and all Bengals social media platforms, and be broodcast on channel Local 12. The party will be hosted by team reporter Marisa Contipelli and featured guests are expected to include Bengals legends Anthony Muñoz and Boomer Esiason, plus several current Bengals players and coach Zac Taylor.

Meanwhile in Jacksonville, the team's "DUUUVAL Draft Night IG Live Countdown" festivities will also take place on April 23 and will run from 7-8 p.m./ET. Per the press release, the Jags will utilize Instagram for a "one-of-a-kind" party featuring live appearances by current players and alumni, interactive trivia with fans and prize giveaways.

The guest list is set to include coach Doug Marrone, DJ Chark, legendary running backs Fred Taylor and Maurice Jones-Drew, among others. Fans will also have the chance to win exclusive prizes including Bose headphones and VIP experiences for this upcoming season.

The Buccaneers and Jets announced Friday that their virtual draft parties will begin on April 23 at 7 p.m./ET.

Bucs fans are encouraged to join the team's Official Fans Group on Facebook to participate in the event, which will be hosted by team reporter Casey Phillips and Scott Smith and feature interviews, draft analysis and giveaways with more to be announced.

Jets fans will be able to access the party on all Jets platforms and are invited to interact with the party's host and one another via live chat, as well as the comments section on Facebook Live and YouTube. General Manager Joe Douglas, current Jets players and Jets legends are all slated to appear.

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing out the heavy hitters for their party, announcing on Friday that Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx and legend DeMarcus Ware will co-host "Cowboys Draft Live" on April 23 at 6:30 p.m./CT.

Coverage will be available on the team's official website, the Dallas Cowboys App and the Cowboys Now available on all smart TVs. In addition to live Draft coverage, there will be Q & A sessions with front office executives and coaches, interviews with Cowboys alumni and current players and alumni.

Fans will also have a chance to win a call from owner Jerry Jones and to video chat with a current Cowboys player.

The Minnesota Vikings will host multiple virtual events for fans during the draft. During Round 1, there will be the Vikings Draft Show on KFAN-FM, which will feature analysis of the Vikings selections and interviews with current players and coaches. During Round 2, there will be a Vikings Draft Virtual Happy Hour starting at 6 p.m. CT The Vikings are also teaming up with Polaris to support the North Memorial health Foundation in addition to participating in the Draft-A-Thon for COVID-19 relief efforts.

The NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams March 26 in which NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stated the NFL draft would go forward as scheduled in a decision that was "unanimous and unequivocal."