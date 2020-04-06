Haskins, Redskins invite fans to virtual draft party

The 2020 NFL Draft will go on, and fans of at least two teams will be able to participate in the experience from the comfort and safety of their homes.

The Washington Redskins announced Monday plans to host a virtual draft party. Washington's event will include "a three-hour live stream broadcast featuring celebrity guests, influencers, Redskins coaches and current and former Redskins players such as Dwayne Haskins and Brian Mitchell," per the team's official site.

Redskins fans will also be able to interact throughout the show for chances to win prizes.

The Miami Dolphins are hosting a virtual draft party in the team's fan group page on Facebook, which members can "gain access to exclusive draft content, including interviews with draft picks, Q&As with current players and live video analysis from Dolphins analysts," by joining, per the team's press release.

"While we remain vigilant of the ongoing situation that continues to impact so many, we hope the Facebook virtual draft party will bring fans together to celebrate our new players and interact with the team from their own homes,â said Dolphins VP of marketing Laura Sandall. âWe look forward to welcoming the draft picks to South Florida and introducing them to the community when it is safe to do so.â

The NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams March 26 in which NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stated the NFL draft would go forward as scheduled in a decision that was "unanimous and unequivocal."

The Buffalo Bills are also running a sweepstakes to offer fans a chance to win prizes, including an opportunity to participate in the team's draft, that will also assist in donations to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.