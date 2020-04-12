Inspirational New York comebacks re-air on FOX, NBCSN

New York has been an underdog before. It's had its tough times before. And it's written some memorable comeback stories.

On Sunday, two storied and inspirational New York rallies -- one from the Giants at 3 p.m. ET on FOX and one from the Jets at 8 p.m. on the NBC Sports Network -- will be replayed as perhaps a reminder that the Big Apple can be down, but never out.

Beginning the doubleheader at 3 p.m. on FOX is one of the most revered Super Bowls of them all. Eli Manning, David Tyree and Big Blue came up short of upsetting the Patriots earlier in the season in a riveting contest. But the Giants found the Patriots once again, and still undefeated.

Tom Brady and the Pats were an unblemished juggernaut heading into Super Bowl XLII -- which went down to the wire and furthered the great Boston-New York sports rivalry.

Later Sunday night on NBCSN, a powerful anniversary is revisited as the Jets host the Cowboys in Week 1 of the 2011 season, on the 10th anniversary of 9/11. Tony Romo and Dallas got off to a big lead, but was it enough to fend off the Jets on this emotional evening?

Helmet catches, Revis Island and New York rallies are set to re-air on Sunday.