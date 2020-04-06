Phase 1 of NFL offseason delayed at least a week

If you subscribe to the Infinite Universes theory of space and time, take solace knowing somewhere in the vast multiverse some NFL teams would be opening up offseason workouts today.

Alas, in our reality, with the COVID-19 pandemic covering the globe, football players practicing together remains on hiatus.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the NFL and NFL Players Association are still hammering out details of a "virtual" offseason, which will delay the start of Phase 1 for at least a week. For now, teams may send players tablets, iPads, etc., for voluntary use on their own as they quarantine away from team facilities.

In the original offseason timeline, teams that hired new coaches in the offseason would have been able to start offseason workouts Monday. Mike McCarthy in Dallas, Joe Judge in New York, Ron Rivera in Washington, Matt Rhule in Carolina, and Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland could have been addressing their full squads today.

When teams will fully be able to congregate remains to be seen.

In the meantime, the league continues to adjust.

With offseason workouts pushed, NFL Network's Judy Battista reported last week that the plan for virtual workouts and classroom sessions were being discussed.

As the league continues to grapple with lockdowns, how that offseason operation might be conducted continues to be deliberated.

The 2020 NFL Draft will be held virtually from April 23-25.