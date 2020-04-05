Former Oilers HC, DC Ed Biles passes away at 88

Ed Biles, the former Oilers head coach and the defensive coordinator during Houston's "Luv Ya Blue" era, passed away Sunday morning after a lengthy battle with Leukemia, the Tennessee Titans announced. He was 88.

Biles served on the Oilers' coaching staff for 10 years, including three as the head coach. He was the team's defensive coordinator for back-to-back AFC title game appearances in 1978-79.

Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk released the following statement on Sunday:

"We are saddened to hear the news today that Ed Biles has passed away. In a decade of service to our franchise, which included time as head coach and defensive coordinator, he made significant contributions. His 'Luv Ya Blue' defenses were a key component in two AFC Championship game appearances. His energy and love of the game will be remembered. Our Oilers/Titans family sends condolences to his family."

Biles spent parts of 15 seasons in the NFL, initially as an assistant for the New Orleans Saints. After three years as a scout and position coach with the New York Jets, Biles was hired by Oilers coach Sid Gillman in 1974 to work under defensive coordinator Bum Phillips. When Phillips became the head coach a year later, he promoted Biles to defensive coordinator. That coincided with the most successful run in franchise history.

Houston made Biles its head coach in 1981. He resigned midway through the 1983 season after guiding the Oilers to an 8-23 mark and did not return to the NFL, though he briefly coached again in the National Indoor Football League and AF2. Before reaching the professional ranks, the Ohio native was the head coach of Xavier University for seven seasons.

During his decade in Houston, Biles coached eight players who were elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame: nose tackle Curley Culp, running back Earl Campbell, guard Mike Munchak, guard Bruce Matthews, tight end Dave Casper, defensive end Elvin Bethea, outside linebacker Robert Brazile and quarterback Kenny Stabler.