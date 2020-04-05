Jets' Breshad Perriman: Big 2019 finish 'a sneak peek'

Breshad Perriman is entering his fifth season, for his fourth team, and he's got three big games to show for it. They also happen to be his last three games.

The question inevitably is whether his big finish with the Buccaneers will carry over to the Jets. The 26-year-old wide receiver believes he's just getting started.

"I think that was just a sneak peek of what's to come for this season -- and many other seasons past this season," Perriman said, per Darryl Slater of NJ.com. "That was just a tiny glimpse, and I'm looking forward to building from that little run."

Over the final three weeks of the 2019 season, Perriman tallied 17 catches for 349 yards and four touchdowns. It accounts for about 20 percent of his career production in catches and yards. The fortuitous stretch coincided with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin being sidelined, which catapulted Perriman into the starting lineup. He responded with three consecutive 100-yard games. They were the first of his career, which began in Baltimore and continued in Cleveland before last year's mini-breakout with the Bucs.

The biggest difference for Perriman after signing a prove-it deal with the Jets (one-year, $6 million) is how much more he'll be counted upon. He goes from one of the strongest receiving corps in Tampa Bay to one of the weakest in New York, which lost its top playmaker in Robby Anderson. Perriman's career production pales in comparison to the fellow Class of 2016 wideout but he's averaged a bit more in yards per catch (16.4-14.8).

The Jets could badly use a deep threat alongside Jamison Crowder, who experienced a resurgence of his own last year while working with young quarterback Sam Darnold. Can the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Perriman play the part?

"I bring a lot of speed, a lot of big-play-making ability to this team," he said. "I know that what I bring to the table is going to be great. I'm really eager to get to work and prove the ones that have any doubt in their mind wrong. I still have that same speed that I had coming from college. I don't think I really lost a step at all.

"I have no doubt in my mind that it will definitely be a season to remember for me, as far as production-wise. I'm just really excited for the opportunities that I will get, just being in a bigger role."

The former first-rounder finally showed last December what's possible.