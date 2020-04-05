NFL community reacts to passing of Tom Dempsey

Former NFL kicker Tom Dempsey, who held the league's field goal record for 43 years, passed away Saturday night at the age of 73, the New Orleans Saints announced. His 63-yard boot from 1970 still stands as one of the sport's ineligible images.

Many from the NFL community took to Twitter on Sunday to recognize the legendary kicker, who spent 11 seasons with the Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Oilers and Buffalo Bills.

The Eagles are saddened to learn of the passing of former kicker Tom Dempsey. â Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 5, 2020

Rest In Peace, Tom Dempsey. NFL icon who stunned the sports world in 1970 â Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) April 5, 2020

Tom Dempsey was a fun teammate to be around. He was a jokester. My condolences to his family. RIP my friend â Harold Carmichael (@lookitin) April 5, 2020

RIP to Triple OG #ForTheBrand, Tom Dempsey.



This 63 yard BOMB would go on to be the @NFLâs longest kick for decades (and DECADES)



The world lost a ball kickin stud. pic.twitter.com/PlmZ8HrX89 â Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 5, 2020