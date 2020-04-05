NFL community reacts to passing of Tom Dempsey

  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
Former NFL kicker Tom Dempsey, who held the league's field goal record for 43 years, passed away Saturday night at the age of 73, the New Orleans Saints announced. His 63-yard boot from 1970 still stands as one of the sport's ineligible images.

Many from the NFL community took to Twitter on Sunday to recognize the legendary kicker, who spent 11 seasons with the Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Oilers and Buffalo Bills.

