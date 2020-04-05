NFL community reacts to passing of Tom Dempsey

Former NFL kicker Tom Dempsey, who held the league's field goal record for 43 years, passed away Saturday night at the age of 73, the New Orleans Saints announced. His 63-yard boot from 1970 still stands as one of the sport's ineligible images.
Many from the NFL community took to Twitter on Sunday to recognize the legendary kicker, who spent 11 seasons with the Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Oilers and Buffalo Bills.
Tom Dempseyâs historic 63-yard field goal on Nov. 8, 1970 pic.twitter.com/UcZNBoOw9tâ New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 5, 2020
The Eagles are saddened to learn of the passing of former kicker Tom Dempsey.â Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 5, 2020
Rest In Peace, Tom Dempsey. NFL icon who stunned the sports world in 1970â Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) April 5, 2020
Tom Dempsey was a fun teammate to be around. He was a jokester. My condolences to his family. RIP my friendâ Harold Carmichael (@lookitin) April 5, 2020
RIP to Triple OG #ForTheBrand, Tom Dempsey.â Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 5, 2020
This 63 yard BOMB would go on to be the @NFLâs longest kick for decades (and DECADES)
The world lost a ball kickin stud. pic.twitter.com/PlmZ8HrX89
Thoughts and prayers with the Dempsey family. Legend! âï¸ https://t.co/k28KtbXjZFâ Wil Lutz (@wil_lutz5) April 5, 2020
Met Tom Dempsey in 2012, while reporting on the longevity of the 63-yd FG record. We sat in his kitchen. His Alzheimer's was already at the door, but damn, he remembered everything about that kick. RIPhttps://t.co/z9J6ljhw6b https://t.co/90OSn5sCSvâ Tim Layden (@ByTimLayden) April 5, 2020