NFL, EA Sports to create virtual 2020 Draft moments

The NFL draft will take place near the end of this month, and it's going to look different than usual.

Instead of the actual players being selected by prospective teams, we'll be treated to virtual crossings of the stage, courtesy of the folks over at EA Sports. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the video game developer known for creating the Madden NFL series is working on creating a virtual moment of the prospect walking out on stage meeting Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Instead of waiting for the newest version of Madden to release in August, these rookies will get to see the video game version of themselves on draft night. Each prospect will also get to choose a high school to receive a $2,500 grant toward their football program, Rapoport reported.

It will be interesting to see what EA Sports whips up for these video sequences. Anyone familiar with the "QB1: Face of the Franchise" career mode introduced in the most recent game will know the company can put together a dramatic cinematic moment or two. Plus, as NFL Network's Mike Garafolo tweeted, they'll be able to safely hug Goodell in the virtual world.