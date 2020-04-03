NFL exploring moving 2024 Super Bowl out of NOLA

The NFL's move to a 17-game schedule could alter the plans for the 2024 Super Bowl in New Orleans.

The league owns the ability to start using a 17-game schedule beginning in 2021, which would extend the playoffs further into February, causing a potential conflict with Mardi Gras in New Orleans in 2024.

New Orleans would not lose its bid, but the host year could be pushed to a later season, with another city taking the 2024 Super Bowl.

"As part of the bid process in 2018, we contemplated the possibility of a 17-game schedule as part of a new CBA," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. "We are exploring options with the Saints and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation for the city to remain the host of the Super Bowl in 2024 or in a future year that would be suitable for both New Orleans and the NFL."

The potential change was first reported by Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

"The New Orleans Host Committee, led by the New Orleans Saints and Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, has remained in close communication with league officials about the change to a 17-game regular season, as it relates to the city hosting Super Bowl LVIII in 2024," Saints VP of communications Greg Bensel said in a statement. "During the bid process in 2018, it was contemplated and discussed of the possibility of an extended schedule based on a new CBA. The Bid Committee, the New Orleans Saints and NFL worked together to build in contingencies if a potential conflict with Mardi Gras should affect the Super Bowl date. Mutually agreed upon terms during the bid process granted assurances that the NFL and Host Committee would explore all options for still hosting the game in 2024, or, agreeing to host the Super Bowl in a future year when the citywide calendar permits."

New Orleans has hosted 10 Super Bowls, most recently in 2013.

Tampa Bay is set to host the Super Bowl in 2021, followed by Los Angeles, and Arizona, in 2022 and 2023, respectively.