'NFL RedZone' to re-air 2019 Sundays starting April 6

Still having flashbacks about the Chiefs', Ravens' and 49ers' historic 2019 campaigns? Well, you'll soon have the chance to experience it all over again.

Beginning on April 6, NFL RedZone, hosted by NFL Network's Scott Hanson, will re-air every Sunday from the historic 100th season, giving fans the chance to see all the best action, as well as every touchdown from every game from this past season. And, yes, that means the Dolphins' absurd trick play from Week 13 will get another well-deserved encore.

The program will air in chronological order for 17 consecutive days on the NFL RedZone network at 8 a.m., 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET each day.

The announcement is the latest effort by the NFL to provide fans with content as the country copes with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The NFL offered fans complimentary access to NFL Game Pass, which included regular and postseason games from 2009-2019, as well as seasons of award-winning NFL Films series such as Hard Knocks and A Football Life, and exclusive NFL Game Pass Film Sessions with some of the league's star players and coaches.

Below is the complete RedZone airing schedule:

» Monday, April 6 -- Week 1

» Tuesday, April 7 -- Week 2

» Wednesday, April 8 -- Week 3

» Thursday, April 9 -- Week 4

» Friday, April 10 -- Week 5

» Saturday, April 11 -- Week 6

» Sunday, April 12 -- Week 7

» Monday, April 13 -- Week 8

» Tuesday, April 14 -- Week 9

» Wednesday, April 15 -- Week 10

» Thursday, April 16 -- Week 11

» Friday, April 17 -- Week 12

» Saturday, April 18 -- Week 13

» Sunday, April 19 -- Week 14

» Monday, April 20 -- Week 15

» Tuesday, April 21 -- Week 16

» Wednesday, April 22 -- Week 17