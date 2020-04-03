Roundup: Raiders signing DB Damarious Randall

The Las Vegas Raiders added another veteran to the safety corps.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Raiders are signing Damarious Randall to a one-year contract worth up to $3.25 million, per a source informed of the deal.
ESPN's Josina Anderson first reported the deal.
Randall spent the past two seasons in Cleveland after a 2018 trade from the Green Bay Packers. The 27-year-old safety fell out of favor last season in Cleveland, playing 11 games with the Browns earning 61 tackles and six passes defended. For the first time in his five-year career, Randall did not record an interception.
Owning range and speed, Randall joins a safety crew in Las Vegas that added veteran Jeff Heath to go along with 2019 first-round pick Johnathan Abram, Lamarcus Joyner and Erik Harris.
The contract with Randall comes after a deal with corner Eli Apple fell through.
Elsewhere around the NFL on Friday:
» The Cincinnati Bengals made their deal with former Texans defensive tackle D.J. Reader official, Rapoport reported via an informed source. Reader will get $53M over four years with a large sum of $22.25 million in Year 1 and $31.75M over first 2 years.
Rapoport added that the terms both sides agreed on include language framed around Reader still having to pass a physical, which he is unable to do at this time given the current state of affairs in the country.
Here is an example of how the coronavirus has forced teams and new free agents to compromise on contract language when physicals canât be done immediately. It has allowed players (like #Bengal DT DJ Reader) to finalize their deals pic.twitter.com/VslMTUZnhBâ Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 3, 2020