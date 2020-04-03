Roundup: Raiders signing DB Damarious Randall

The Las Vegas Raiders added another veteran to the safety corps.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Raiders are signing Damarious Randall to a one-year contract worth up to $3.25 million, per a source informed of the deal.

ESPN's Josina Anderson first reported the deal.

Randall spent the past two seasons in Cleveland after a 2018 trade from the Green Bay Packers. The 27-year-old safety fell out of favor last season in Cleveland, playing 11 games with the Browns earning 61 tackles and six passes defended. For the first time in his five-year career, Randall did not record an interception.

Owning range and speed, Randall joins a safety crew in Las Vegas that added veteran Jeff Heath to go along with 2019 first-round pick Johnathan Abram, Lamarcus Joyner and Erik Harris.

The contract with Randall comes after a deal with corner Eli Apple fell through.

Elsewhere around the NFL on Friday:

» The Cincinnati Bengals made their deal with former Texans defensive tackle D.J. Reader official, Rapoport reported via an informed source. Reader will get $53M over four years with a large sum of $22.25 million in Year 1 and $31.75M over first 2 years.

Rapoport added that the terms both sides agreed on include language framed around Reader still having to pass a physical, which he is unable to do at this time given the current state of affairs in the country.