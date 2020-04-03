Dante Fowler: Goal is to break Strahan's sack record

Dante Fowler is coming off his best season in the NFL, gobbling up 11.5 sacks while playing next to Aaron Donald in Los Angeles.

After signing a three-year, $45 million deal in Atlanta, Fowler knows he needs to double-down on that production.

"I have a lot to prove ... you guys haven't seen nothing yet," Fowler said on Thursday, via the team's official website. "In order to be the best edge rusher in the league, you have to put up double-digits [sacks] every year. That's my job, that's my goal to be consistent every year come out with double digits. This year was 11.5, I want to have more than 11.5-12.5 every year."

Fowler struggled to start his career, suffering a torn ACL before his rookie campaign with the Jaguars. In three-and-a half-years in Jacksonville, the pass rusher never earned more than eight sacks.

Last season, Fowler showed he could win one-on-one matchups and compress the pocket. The 25-year-old generated 67 total pressures in 2019, tied for 12th-most among edge defenders, per Pro Football Focus. Playing next to Donald helps all pass rushers. The Falcons are betting Fowler can continue being a force moving alongside Grady Jarrett.

Heading to Atlanta where he reunites with Dan Quinn, who coached him at Florida, Fowler's expectations are sky-high.

"The goal is to break Michael Strahan's record," Fowler said. "That's the goal. You have to put a lot of work in, though."

While it's tropey for pass rushers to cite Strahan's record in the offseason, all professional athletes should be aiming for the highest heights every season. It's the nature of the job.

If Fowler comes anywhere close to 20 sacks in 2020, Atlanta will consider it a big win.