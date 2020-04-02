Roundup: Lions sign ex-Jets CB Darryl Roberts

The Detroit Lions added more depth to the secondary.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that Detroit agreed to a one-year contract with cornerback Darryl Roberts, per a source informed of the deal.

Roberts started 10 games each of the past two seasons with the New York Jets, and compiled 172 tackles, three interceptions and 27 passes defended in four seasons with Gang Green.

The addition continues the Lions' overhaul of the secondary, which included trading away No. 1 CB Darius Slay, while adding corners Desmond Trufant and Tony McRae, signing safety Jayron Kearse and trading for safety Duron Harmon.

Roberts is a depth addition in Detroit with starting experience but was picked on last season in New York -- allowing 64.6 percent of targets to be completed, third-most among CBs who played at least 50 percent of the snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

The 29-year-old corner was a seventh-round pick by the Patriots in 2015 when Lions coach Matt Patricia was the Pats' DC, but Roberts didn't play a snap in New England after suffering an injury before his rookie season.

Elsewhere around the NFL on Thursday:

» The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs signed ex-XFL quarterback Jordan Ta'amu. He tallied 1,050 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions in five games with the St. Louis BattleHawks.

» The Las Vegas Raiders are bringing back guard Jordan Devey, a source tells NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. He started four games last season before being being sidelined with a torn pectoral.

» The New Orleans Saints and cornerback P.J. Williams have agreed to a deal, the team announced. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Williams' contract is for one year and $2 million fully guaranteed.