Upon reinstatement, Aldon Smith to sign with Cowboys

When defensive end Aldon Smith -- who hasn't played an NFL game since 2015 -- is officially reinstated he'll be playing for the Dallas Cowboys.

Smith has agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

FOX's Jay Glazer first reported the signing.

Rapoport added that Smith's contract begins when he's officially reinstated, which "Dallas is confident it will happen." NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said the reinstatement process is underway and added that the contract is for $2 million in base salary and $2 million in sack incentives.

Smith last played for the Raiders in 2015 when he was issued an indefinite suspension for violation of the league's substance-abuse and personal-conduct policies. Smith was then released by the Raiders in 2018 after he was named as a suspect in a domestic violence incident.

The No. 7 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the 49ers, Smith was an All-Pro in 2012 and tallied 47.5 sacks in 59 games.

Smith later took to Instagram to share his excitement and gratitude regarding the move.