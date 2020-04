Dave Dameshek is joined by Matt "Money" Smith, Handsome Hank and Eddie Spaghetti via video chat for an extra long midweek DDFP! In a very heavy 'game of life' episode the group talked about the movie Face/Off (15:30) and Spaghetti's love of Pearl Jam, and they all recapped Netflix's Tiger King (1:02:15). The guys wrap up the show with some 'Use Your Noodle' trivia on each franchise's all-time passing leader (1:12:39).

