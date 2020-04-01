Roundup: Texans signing Tim Jernigan to 1-year deal

After three years in Philly, Timmy Jernigan is heading to a new home.

The defensive tackle is signing a one-year deal with the Houston Texans worth up to $3.75 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Bill Johnson, Jernigan's agent. The DT gets $1.25 million guaranteed on the deal.

A second-round pick by the Ravens in the 2014 NFL Draft, Jernigan spent three seasons in Baltimore before being traded to Philadelphia in 2017, where he played three seasons for the Eagles. In 10 games last season, the 27-year-old compiled 10 tackles and two sacks.

In Houston, the space-eater will help fill the void left by D.J. Reader, who signed a big-money contract in Cincinnati.

Elsewhere in roster moves Wednesday:

» The Patriots announced they have released quarterback Cody Kessler. That leaves just Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham in their QB room, and signals a likely addition either via the draft of free agency. Kessler spent the majority of last season with New England but did not accrue any stats.

» The San Francisco 49ers have released offensive lineman Mike Person, the team announced. Person started 14 games last season for the reigning NFC champions and started 30 contests in his two-year San Francisco stint.