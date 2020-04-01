Titans GM has been in contact with Clowney's reps

The Tennessee Titans traded Jurrell Casey to Denver to free up cap space. Could the Titans use that money to make a big free-agent splash?

General manager Jon Robinson told reporters Wednesday during a conference call that he's spoken to the agent for edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, per Jim Wyatt of the team's official website.

The pass rusher's health is a huge factor after dealing with a core muscle injury and undergoing surgery this offseason. With the NFL pausing all in-person physicals between teams and free agents during the COVID-19 pandemic, the inability for a club's medical staff to evaluate Clowney is clouding his market.

"There's nothing more important than the health of the players," Robinson said. "Their ability to go out and play for 16 games is important or at least the games they are healthy enough to play in, they're impactful. So that's definitely an important part of the decision when you're looking to sign somebody."

Clowney is the top player remaining in a free agency nearly picked clean. With several teams potentially bidding for his services, like the Titans and Seahawks, other pass rushers who could be backup plans for clubs are left in limbo until Clowney signs.

The Titans added Vic Beasley in free agency but signing Clowney would drastically improve a pass rush that needed an injection of an edge force who could demand double teams.

Robinson also added that he's spoken with the agent for corner Logan Ryan.

"I would say we're still working through it," Robinson said. "We're looking at guys that are still available. There are some guys that are out there and available that we have had discussions with. There are some guys that we haven't. I don't know that we're done, but I don't know that there's going to be a flurry of moves here."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported last month that Ryan was seeking $10 million per year. The corner's continued presence on the market suggests he hasn't gotten an offer he'd like yet.

A savvy back-end leader, Ryan sits as the top CB available on the open market. Perhaps a return to Tennessee is possible if the sides inch closer together as the draft approaches.

Also on Wednesday, the Titans signed outside linebacker Kamalei Correa, who had five sacks last season, to a one-year contract worth up to $3.5 million, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.