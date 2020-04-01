Pick a star to win The Checkdown x Madden Tournament

Eight NFL superstars are set to compete in a winner-take-all Madden tournament for the ages.

The prize: a donation for COVID-19 relief -- and league-wide bragging rights.

Tyrann Mathieu (Chiefs), Tyreek Hill (Chiefs), Keenan Allen (Chargers), Derwin James (Chargers), Jarvis Landry (Browns), Denzel Ward (Browns), DeSean Jackson (Eagles) and Deebo Samuel (49ers) will square off in a bracket-style Madden challenge streamed on twitch.tv/eamaddenNFL. The first round begins on Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET. The semifinals and finals will take place Thursday at 5 p.m. ET. And the champion that emerges will win a donation in his name to COVID-19 charities.

Who ya got?@TheCheckdown x Madden 20 Tournament Kicks Off Tomorrow at 6pm ET!



This bracket won't run short on intrigue. We could see a Super Bowl LIV rematch in the semifinals. We could see an all-receiver final four, too.

What we're guaranteed to see is some help heading to COVID-19 charities -- and that's a cause everyone can get behind.