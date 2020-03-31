Cards have talked contract with DeAndre Hopkins' reps

DeAndre Hopkins' world changed dramatically when he learned of the Texans' stunning trade that sent him to Arizona earlier this month.

A new payday could be coming with it. Cardinals chairman and team president Michael Bidwill told reporters on a conference call Tuesday that general manager Steve Keim has had discussions with Hopkins' representation about the receiver's contract.

"Well I think when you look at DeAndre, he's certainly somebody that's playing at the top of his game and I know that Steve's had some conversations about that," Bidwill said.

Hopkins is currently playing on a five-year, $81 million deal that is scheduled to pay him a base salary of $12.5 million in 2020. Eight receivers in the NFL are slated to make more than him in 2020, per Over The Cap.

As a three-time first-team All-Pro, Hopkins' market should command a higher annual salary. With two more years on his deal left after 2020, the Cardinals shouldn't feel pressed to get a deal done. But with Hopkins in his prime at age 27 and Arizona gearing up to compete with a young core, such an increase in pay might be a timely act to signal Arizona is committed to contending.