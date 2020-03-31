Seahawks cut Ed Dickson, Tedric Thompson, save $5M

The Seahawks are using Tuesday to trim some salary.

Seattle announced Tuesday it released tight end Ed Dickson and safety Tedric Thompson.

The moves will save the Seahawks a combined total of slightly over $5 million, per Over The Cap, with Seattle clearing $3 million of that total by cutting Dickson.

The 32-year-old tight end played in just 10 games for Seattle over two seasons, missing all of 2019 after undergoing knee surgery in the early portion of the summer. It will be interesting to see if Dickson still has more football left in him after two injured reserve stints in the last two years.

A fourth-round pick out of Colorado, Thompson has appeared in 29 games over three seasons, recording 80 tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions. The 25-year-old free safety stepped into the role following the departure of veteran Earl Thomas, giving Seattle an option in whom the franchise could feel confident.

A labrum tear ended Thompson's 2019 season after just eight games. Now healthy, the 25-year-old will be free to pursue employment elsewhere.