This Day in Football History: March 30 to April 5, 2020

From the anniversary of Tony Romo's retirement to Sean Taylor's birthday, check out some of this week's historic NFL people and moments. Think you know your football trivia? NFL Research looks back at some of the great games, stunning accomplishments and historic people to keep you in the loop on this day in history.

March 30

Happy birthday to Richard Sherman! Sherman, a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro, turns 32 on March 30. He is a Super Bowl XLVIII champion with the Seahawks, who he played for from 2011 to 2017 before joining the 49ers in 2018. Sherman's 35 interceptions since he entered the league in 2011 are the most in the NFL in that span.

March 31

Happy birthday to NFL Network analyst James Jones! Jones, who turns 36 on March 31, is a Super Bowl XLV champion with the Packers (five receptions, 50 receiving yards). He played for the Packers (2007-2013 and 2015) and Raiders (2014) in his career. Jones led the league in receiving touchdowns in 2012 with 14 and ranks in the top 15 in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns in Packers' history.

Happy 82nd birthday to Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson! Johnson was named first-team All-Pro four times and selected to five Pro Bowls in his career. He played for the 49ers from 1961 to 1976. His 213 games played are second in 49ers' history, trailing only Hall of Famer Jerry Rice. Johnson had 47 career interceptions, the second-most in 49ers' history, behind only Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott.

April 1

On this day in 2005, the Pat Tillman United Service Organizations Center opened in Afghanistan. The NFL donated $250,000 to the USO to honor the memory of the former Arizona Cardinals player. Tillman died in Afghanistan while serving in the U.S. Army.

Happy birthday to the late Sean Taylor. Taylor was born on April 1, 1983 and died on Nov. 27, 2007. He was selected to two Pro Bowls and played for the Redskins from 2004 to 2007.

April 4

On this day in 2017, Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo retired. Romo spent his entire career with the Cowboys (2004-2016) and was selected to four Pro Bowls. He is the Cowboys' all-time leader in passing yards (34,183) and passing touchdowns (248). Over his final two seasons, Romo only played in five games (four starts).

April 5

In 1965, the color of officials' penalty flags was changed from white to bright gold.

On this day in 1973, the NFL adopted the position-based jersey numbering system: 1-19 for quarterbacks and specialists, 20-49 for running backs and defensive backs, 50-59 for centers and linebackers, and 60-79 for defensive linemen and interior offensive linemen other than centers.