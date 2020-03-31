Cowboys, Tony Romo double feature to air on NBCSN

Before Tony Romo became America's highest-paid NFL announcer, he was one of the league's best quarterbacks.

Two of his more memorable moments on the football field are the subject of Tuesday's NFL replays. NBC Sports Network will broadcast Romo's first career start at 7 p.m. ET and then show the Dallas Cowboys' first game at AT&T Stadium at 9:30 p.m.

Romo's starting debut came against the Panthers in October of 2006. It was Year 4 for the former undrafted free agent, but the first of consequence. He didn't attempt a pass in his first three seasons. That held steady until Week 6 of '06 when he threw two passes in garbage time, including a touchdown to Terrell Owens. The following week, he replaced a struggling Drew Bledsoe in the second half and gave the Dallas offense a spark. The next week he got the starting nod at Carolina and shined.

The job remained Romo's for the next nine-plus years.

In the second part of NBCSN's double feature, the Cowboys break in Jerry World against the New York Giants in September of 2009. Owens had moved on but Romo, now a two-time Pro Bowler, was locked in with Jason Witten while Marion Barber played the role of lead back. The game also features DeMarcus Ware in his prime, Eli Manning coming off his first Pro Bowl, and the Giants' devastating defensive line duo of Justin Tuck and Osi Umenyiora.

The game ended up being a thriller that was decided on the final play. Tune in for a trip down memory lane.