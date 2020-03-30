Roundup: Colts agree to terms with CB T.J. Carrie

The Indianapolis Colts are again turning to a veteran for defensive depth.

The Colts have agreed to terms with cornerback T.J. Carrie, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

Carrie spent his last two seasons in Cleveland, where he served as an effective third corner and stepped up to start in place of injured corners Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams. Carrie played well, recording 52 tackles, one sack, four passes defended, one interception and one forced fumble in 16 games (six starts). He was released as a cap casualty, with Cleveland shedding his average annual $8 million salary in order to save over $6 million in cap in 2020.

A former seventh-round pick of the Raiders out of Ohio, Carrie has exceeded expectations in his six-year NFL career. He was well-liked in Cleveland and could be a significant help to a Colts secondary that said goodbye to Pierre Desir this offseason and added veteran Xavier Rhodes as well as Carrie in an attempt to fill the void. With general manager Chris Ballard -- a friend of former Browns GM John Dorsey, who signed Carrie in Cleveland in 2018 -- in charge in Indianapolis, it's no surprise they were able to add Carrie to their promising roster.

The Colts also signed defensive lineman Sheldon Day's to a one-year deal worth $1.75 million with includes $1 million guaranteed, Rapoport reported.

Elsewhere in roster moves Monday:

» The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the signings of defensive end Dewayne Hendrix, safety Tyree Kinnel and linebacker/long snapper Christian Kuntz to one-year contracts.

» The Denver Broncos have re-signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu to a one-year deal and unrestricted free-agent punter Sam Martin to a three-year contract, the team announced.

» The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed tight end Eric Ebron to a two-year contract, the team announced.

» The Rams re-signed defensive back Donte Deayon, per the transaction wire. It's a one-year deal for the restricted free agent, Rapoport reported. Los Angeles also signed guard Austin Blythe for one year at $3.9 million with $3.5 million guaranteed, per Pelissero.

» The San Francisco 49ers' deal with pass-rusher Kerry Hyder is for one year and $1.5 million with $550,000 guaranteed, per Rapoport.

» The New York Giants signed offensive tackle Cameron Fleming to a one-year deal for $3.5 million with $2 million guaranteed and up to $4 million overall with incentives, per Pelissero.

The Arizona Cardinals signed center Max Garcia and offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert to one-year deals, Pelissero reported. Garcia's contract is for $1.25 million with $600,000 guaranteed and max value of $2.25 million. Gilbert's is for $1.05 million, $150,000 guaranteed and $3.75 million max.