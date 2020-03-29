Neil Reynolds' Games of the Season

When the good folks at NFL UK asked me to pick four of my favourite games of the 2019 season, my first thought was 'Where do I start?' Every NFL season serves up great contests that have us talking about them until the following Sunday.

Here are four - two from each conference - that were my favourites from the 2019 campaign, chosen for a variety of reasons. Allow me to explain.

From the AFC...

Houston Texans 31-51 Kansas City Chiefs - Divisional Round of AFC Playoffs

This was a game that just made you shake your head and think how wonderful the NFL truly is. We actually said in our Sky Sports Studio at the time that this was a game that required very little analysis. All we had to do was sit back and watch it as fans just like everybody else.

The Texans raced into a 24-0 lead and one night after the top-seed Baltimore Ravens were dumped out of the playoffs by the Tennessee Titans, it felt like the Chiefs were going the same way at the hands of Deshaun Watson.

Patrick Mahomes was not ready to give up, of course, and the next 41 points in this memorable contest were scored by the Chiefs. It was stunning to watch and KC ran out massive winners, which was amazing in itself. They trailed by 24 and won by 20 and took their first steps to an eventual Super Bowl title.

Miami Dolphins 27 New England Patriots 24 - Week 17

I went into this game just hoping the Dolphins would hang around long enough to give us something to get excited about on Sky Sports. Week 17 can so often be a challenge in terms of having enough compelling games. If the Dolphins could hang around, it would create a bit of drama before New England surely secured the second seed in the AFC and a playoff bye.

The Dolphins did much more than hang around. They took it to the Patriots from the very start of the game and jumped into a 10-0 lead. Of course, the Pats eventually woke up and it seemed Miami's valiant fight was over when James White scored on a Tom Brady pass with 2:53 left.

But that was more than enough time for some Fitzmagic. Ryan Fitzpatrick led Miami on a 13-play, 75-yard drive that was capped with his touchdown strike to tight end Mike Gesicki with 24 seconds remaining. That score was most vehemently celebrated at Arrowhead Stadium where Kansas City learned it was they - and not New England - who would be getting a week off in the Wild Card round.

From the NFC...

Seattle Seahawks 27 San Francisco 49ers 24 (OT) - Week 10

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson called this "the craziest game I've ever been a part of." It was certainly a wild and entertaining one that looked to be heading for a tie before Jason Myers kicked his game-winner from 42 yards late in the extra period.

This game had it all. The 49ers jumped out to a 10-0 lead and then ended up trailing 21-10. They fought back into the contest with a DeForest Buckner fumble return touchdown and Chase McLaughlin sent the game into overtime with a 47-yard field goal with one second remaining.

McLaughlin - subbing for the injured Robbie Gould - had a chance to be the hero in sudden death but his kick was so wide left it disappeared down the tunnel... in the corner of the end zone!! That paved the way for Wilson to lead the Hawks to a memorable win.

San Francisco 49ers 48 New Orleans Saints 46 - Week 14

This was the game of the season, for me, and it was not one for lovers of outstanding defensive displays. New Orleans started fast and led 27-14 midway through the second quarter. But the Niners - coming off a tough loss to Baltimore the previous week - dug deep and led by a point at the half.

Jimmy Garoppolo and Drew Brees were outstanding throughout. Both threw for 349 yards. Jimmy G tossed up four touchdown strikes, while Brees threw five; including what looked like being a game-winning 18-yarder to Tre'Quan Smith with one minute remaining.

With the Superdome crowd screaming their lungs out, the 49ers faced a fourth-and-two in the dying seconds. Garoppolo connected with tight end George Kittle for 33 yards with another 15 added for a facemask penalty. That was enough to move San Francisco into position for Robbie Gouldï¿½ï¿½ï¿½s game-winning 30-yard kick.