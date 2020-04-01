Peyton Manning's Broncos debut airs tonight on NBCSN

Historically, many of the NFL's finest quarterbacks have not fared well after moving on from the franchises they initially starred.

Then again, historically there aren't too many quarterbacks like Peyton Manning.

In the fall of 2012, Manning wasn't just debuting in a Broncos uniform, but he was also returning to the field after a season away due to a neck injury. He made his long-awaited debut as the Broncos faced the Steelers and didn't miss a beat.

In the fall of 2012, Manning wasn't just debuting in a Broncos uniform, but he was also returning to the field after a season away due to a neck injury. He made his long-awaited debut as the Broncos faced the Steelers and didn't miss a beat.

Following a full season with the Broncos, Manning made his long-awaited return to Indianapolis. It was an emotional return and one in which Manning was at his best, but could he lead the Broncos to a victory against the Colts in his old stomping grounds?

