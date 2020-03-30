Three classic games to air tonight on NBCSN, ESPN

The Mannings are one of the most heralded families in NFL chronicle and in 2006, Peyton and younger brother Eli had their first head-to-head meeting.

Tonight on NBC Sports Network, the first "Manning Bowl" will be replayed to lead off a double-header at 7 p.m. ET and will be followed by the Peyton-led 2013 Broncos squaring off with the Brady-led Patriots at 9:30. Meanwhile, on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET will be the re-airing of the instant offense classic on Monday Night Football between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams from 2018.

Venturing back to Week 1 of the 2006 season, Eli's Giants hosted Peyton's Colts. It was Eli's third season, while Peyton was starting what would become a Super Bowl championship run for Indy. But what happened when the brothers first opposed each other? There's no doubt they remember, but do you?

Fast-forwarding to 2013, Peyton was now leading the Broncos and found himself facing old foe Brady and the always-stellar Pats. The game ended up going to overtime and it ended up as an AFC Championship Game preview.

Over on ESPN, check out two of the last four Super Bowl participants, as Jared Goff and the Rams went back and forth with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in a game that played out in roller-coaster fashion and was only just in 2018 but was instantly an all-time entertaining watch.