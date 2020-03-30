Lions WR Marvin Jones aims for 15 TDs in 2020

In an offseason of uncertainty, it's sometimes good to hear NFL players aren't distancing themselves from tropey expectations for the upcoming campaign.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones declared a big goal for the 2020 season during an Instagram Live conversation over the weekend.

"I want to lead the league in -- I want over 15 touchdowns," Jones said, via MLive's Kyle Meinke. "Forget 10, I've had 10 already. I want (15). I want 1,400 (yards). Just stuff like that that drives me and every time I step on that line -- I'm going on Year 9 -- but every time I step on that line, it just fuels me to be great."

Despite missing three games and playing with backup quarterbacks the second half of the season, Jones put up nine TDs and 779 yards in 2019. Four of his touchdowns came in one game against Minnesota, the second time he's accomplished the feat in his career. He earned 10 TD catches back in 2013 with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Last season, Jones' teammate Kenny Golladay led the NFL with 11 touchdowns. Only two players since 2012 have compiled 15 touchdowns: Antonio Brown (15 in 2018) and Dez Bryant (16 in 2014). Former Lions receiver Calvin Johnson blasted past the plateau once, 16 in 2011. In NFL history, 33 players have earned 15 or more touchdowns in a season, with Randy Moss' 23 in 2007 breaking the record held by Jerry Rice (22 in 1987).

Entering the final year of his contract with the Lions, Jones' goal is lofty. If Matthew Stafford stays healthy, however, the 30-year-old believes it's attainable.

"I've had 10 touchdowns, I've had over 1,100 (yards), I've led the league in yards per catch, I've had two games of over four touchdowns," Jones said. "I think it's more just me going up and just staying up, going to the top and staying to the top."