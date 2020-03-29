Patriots' rally vs. Falcons in Super Bowl LI airing on Fox, FS1

It was the greatest comeback, or collapse, in Super Bowl history, depending on your point of view. You can take another look Sunday.

Fox and FS1 are airing Super Bowl LI at 3 p.m. ET. The replay comes one day after 3-28, which was the deficit the New England Patriots faced late in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons a little over three years ago in Houston before storming to a 34-28 triumph.

The Patriots would score the game's final 31 points, including the winning touchdown in overtime, while outgaining the Falcons 338-69 with a 48-16 advantage in plays and 20:34-6:55 in time of possession. The sequence serves as arguably the finest moment in the careers of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, who won five other Super Bowls in tandem.

Conversely, the rally robbed Atlanta of its first ever NFL title and the city's first among the four major pro sports since 1995. For nearly three full quarters, the Falcons dominated the millenium's top franchise like no team had in the postseason, jumping ahead 21-0 in the second quarter and 28-3 in the second half.

So, how exactly did it turn upside down? Flip the channel to Fox or FS1 to relive it and find out.