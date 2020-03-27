Colts owner Jim Irsay sends positive message to NFL

Jim Irsay is staying at home and socially distancing, but that's not stopping him from spreading positive energy to football fans around the world.

The Colts owner sent out a special video message Friday, advising fans of the sport and beyond to "follow the playbook, do what they say" in regards to directives to socially isolate in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Irsay also mentioned his organization's continued efforts to help those in need in a time of crisis. Last week, the Colts helped raise $300,000 for the Gleaners Food Bank, which Irsay turned into $1.3 million with his own $1 million contribution.

The Colts owner saved the best part of his Friday message for last, turning to "just a touch of Bob Seger" to close his message by performing his own rendition of the rocker's hit 1973 song "Turn the Page".

"Just sending out a lot of love and good wishes," Irsay said before pulling out the guitar and strumming away.