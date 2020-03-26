Byron Jones loves being part of team on 'come-up'

Five years, $82 million and only two interceptions?

Byron Jones, the former Cowboys standout and one of the newest Dolphins, is the highest-paid cornerback in all the land. But if you look at his career statistics, the most eye-popping is likely that he only has two interceptions.

"It's a joke, the fact that I haven't had an interception in two years," Jones said Thursday during an introductory presser. "It's bizarre."

In reality though, it means little as nobody really questions Jones' abilities after five stellar seasons with the Cowboys.

However, one major question was why he would leave one of the sports world's most high-profile franchises for a struggling Dolphins squad.

"What really brought to me Miami was joining a young team and being a catalyst for cultural change," Jones said. "I wanted to be a part of the building of something special."

Paired opposite fellow Pro Bowl coverman Xavien Howard, Jones will highlight a defensive backfield that will be expected to be one of the hallmarks of the rebuilding Fins.

And it would seem that Jones is all-in on being a part of setting the Dolphins foundation as they look to construct some special seasons ahead.

"We've got some ballers, no question about that," Jones said. "I love the prospect of joining a team that's on the come-up. To me, that's exciting."