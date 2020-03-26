Former Vikings, 49ers OL Terry Tausch dies at 61

An offensive lineman for seven seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before a final year with the San Francisco 49ers in their 1989 Super Bowl campaign, Terry Tausch died on Wednesday, the Vikings announced.

A native of Texas, Tausch was 61.

Originally a second-round selection (39th overall) by Minnesota in the 1982 NFL Draft, Tausch became a starter at right guard for the Vikings in his third season and remained one through 1988.

He then moved on to the 49ers for his final season in 1989, where he played nine games, though didn't start during their championship run.

Over eight seasons, he played in six playoff games and 90 regular-season tilts with 68 starts.