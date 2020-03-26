Roundup: E.J. Gaines returns to Buffalo on 1-year deal

After spending a year out of football, E.J. Gaines is back in a familiar place.

The cornerback has agreed to a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

Gaines excelled in Buffalo in 2017, playing in 11 games, recording 59 tackles, nine passes defended, one interception and three forced fumbles. He signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns in 2018 and found success there before two concussions ended his season after just six games.

Buffalo could use Gaines after watching Kevin Johnson depart in free agency. Gaines should be expected to compete for a starting job opposite Tre'Davious White in 2020.

Elsewhere in transactions news on Thursday:

» The Denver Broncos announced they signed quarterback Jeff Driskel.

» The Carolina Panthers signed defensive lineman Zach Kerr to a two-year deal with a base value of $3 million, with additional money available to be made by achieving incentives, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

» The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a one-year deal with special teams contributor Nick Dzubnar, the team announced Thursday. The linebacker played the previous five seasons with the Chargers, tallying 200-plus special teams snaps in each of the last three years, including a career-high 332 in 2019.

» The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed wide receiver Terry Godwin, who was a practice squad player last year.