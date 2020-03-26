Bill Belichick earns Emmy nomination for NFLN show

Bill Belichick is perhaps the greatest football coach ever, and he's also a great studio analyst.

Belichick has been nominated for a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Sports Personality - Studio Analyst, announced Thursday by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Belichick appeared on NFL Network's NFL 100 All-Time Team, in which the usually reserved coach provided his astute breakdown of the game's greatest players in its history during roundtable sessions filled with the sport's top performers.

NFL Network received 12 nominations in the 41st Annual Sports Emmy Awards, which can be found below:

» Outstanding Sports Personality - Studio Analyst: Troy Aikman (NFL on FOX/NFL Network)

» Outstanding Sports Personality - Studio Analyst: Bill Belichick (NFL 100 All-Time Team)

» Outstanding Lives Sports Series: NFL on FOX (FOX/NFL Network)

» Outstanding Editing - Short Form: NFL 360 ("Unapologetic")

» Outstanding Editing - Short Form: I Got You

» Outstanding Short Feature: NFL 360 ("Unapologetic")

» Outstanding Edited Sports Event Coverage: America's Game: The 2018 New England Patriots (NFL Network/NFL Films)

» Outstanding Technical Team Studio: 2019 NFL Draft

» Outstanding Studio Show - Limited Run: NFL 100 All-Time Team (NFL Network/NFL Films)

» Outstanding Sports News/Feature Anthology: NFL 360

» Outstanding Trans-Media Sports Coverage: NFL 100 Greatest & All-Time Team

» The Dick Schaap Outstanding Writing Award: 100 Years of Change

Nominees will be honored during a ceremony that will be rescheduled for a date to be determined.