Worker at Raiders stadium site tests positive for COVID-19

A construction worker at the new Raiders stadium in Las Vegas has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Mortenson-McCarthy Builders said Wednesday the worker had not been in close contact with any other project worker and had been off site since last week. The worker is self isolating for 14 days and won't return to work until cleared.

Fox5 in Las Vegas first reported the news.

Mortenson-McCarthy says the area of the stadium where the worker was assigned and the surrounding vicinity were immediately shut down and sanitized. Work in other parts of the stadium has been unaffected and the stadium is still scheduled to be completed this summer.

The Raiders are set to begin play in the $1.9 billion stadium this fall.

