DDFP: Cam Newton's future, Rams Uniform Talk

Dave Dameshek is joined by Matt "Money" Smith, Handsome Hank and Eddie Spaghetti via video chat for an extra long mid-week DDFP! After talking about recent things they've been watching during the quarantine, poking fun at Spaghetti's video game playing and a funny pub story in London between Money, Hank and Daniel Jeremiah the guys got into the latest football news including the Rams new uniforms, where Cam Newton should sign and what's the best case scenario for the Chargers at quarterback (18:30)? The guys wrap up the show with some 'Use Your Noodle' trivia on each franchise's all-time rushing leader (1:11:28).

Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe on: Apple Podcasts & Google Play